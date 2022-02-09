Ossiam Sells 10,794 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 91.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE:RJF opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.