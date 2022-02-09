PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $28.61 million and $182,505.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,114,929,286 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

