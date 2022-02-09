Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) is Clarus Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up about 6.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after buying an additional 1,739,348 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,927,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 814,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 416,628 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,530,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.