Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,010. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 613,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.