Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. 117,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40.
A number of brokerages have commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
