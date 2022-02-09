Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Achieves Market Cap of $289,498.98

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 47.7% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $289,498.98 and approximately $443,828.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00107877 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

BUNNY is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars.

