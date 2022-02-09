Par Capital Management Inc. Acquires 85,226 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the quarter. Green Dot makes up approximately 0.9% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Green Dot worth $37,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Green Dot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Dot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its position in Green Dot by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,637. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

