Par Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Par Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,065,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,610 shares during the quarter. Bally’s makes up 2.5% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $103,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,447. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.25. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

