PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

PAR traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. 16,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 45.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PAR Technology by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

