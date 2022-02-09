Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 75,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. As a group, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

