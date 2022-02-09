Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 75,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $39.85.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. As a group, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
