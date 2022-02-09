Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPO opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

