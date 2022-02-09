Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

