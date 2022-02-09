Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.