Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,041,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

