Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.