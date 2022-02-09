Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $465.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.81 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

