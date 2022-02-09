Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. 77,995,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,594,941. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $155.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

