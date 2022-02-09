Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.52.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.