Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) fell 3.4% on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $55.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $36.02. 292,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,146,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

