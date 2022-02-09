Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that generate stable, recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. Offering solutions to the pipeline limitations in Canada, Pembina’s growth story looks compelling. The company’s integrated business model and diversified presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Pembina Pipeline also has a very strong dividend track record. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, Pembina hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

