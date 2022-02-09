Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 544,158 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 544,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

