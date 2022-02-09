Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 565 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 781,694 shares of company stock worth $126,951,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

