Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,587 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of MakeMyTrip worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 535.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,656 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 119.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,081,000 after acquiring an additional 841,218 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $19,358,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $11,271,211,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,092,000 after acquiring an additional 457,567 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

