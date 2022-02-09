Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.