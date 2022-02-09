Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 200.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 509.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,817 shares of company stock worth $16,030,776. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

