Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 49,089 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,089 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

