Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 97,791 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,791 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRM opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $992.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

