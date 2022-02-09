PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

PEP stock opened at $172.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

