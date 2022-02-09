Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $534,492 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $87,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.98. 142,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 153.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

