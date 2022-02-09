Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PRGO opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

