Perth Mint Gold Token Reaches One Day Volume of $43,975.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,859.41 or 0.04196099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $43,975.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00041901 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00106629 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

