PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of PFSW stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 73,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,630. The firm has a market cap of $238.96 million, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,157,000. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 452,019 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 705,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

