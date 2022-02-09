PG&E (PCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.