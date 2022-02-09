Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
