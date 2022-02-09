Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.