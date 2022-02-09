Phibro Animal Health Co. (PAHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,209. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $767.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

