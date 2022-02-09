Phil Urban Buys 55 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £138.05 ($186.68).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 7th, Phil Urban purchased 54 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($186.94).
- On Friday, November 26th, Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,291.68).
MAB stock opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 213.60 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 363.50 ($4.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.12.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
