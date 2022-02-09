Phil Urban Buys 55 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £138.05 ($186.68).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Phil Urban purchased 54 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($186.94).

On Friday, November 26th, Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,291.68).

MAB stock opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 213.60 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 363.50 ($4.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAB shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 276 ($3.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.82).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

