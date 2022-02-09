Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PECO opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 634.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
