PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Trading 11.2% Higher

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) traded up 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.