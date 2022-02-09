Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.97-$2.07 EPS.

PDM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 71,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,193. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.