Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-$2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.070 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.