PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years.

NYSE PNI opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

