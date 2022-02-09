Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $98.37, but opened at $96.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

Specifically, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 807,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after buying an additional 189,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

