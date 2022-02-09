Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 676.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 351,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $4,051,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.