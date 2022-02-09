Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

