Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNW opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

