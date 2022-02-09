Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $32,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.76.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $221.45. 47,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $127.13 and a twelve month high of $232.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

