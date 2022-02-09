Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $220.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.83. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $127.13 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.76.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

