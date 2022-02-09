Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 26000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; RangeMinder, and Safe-T-Sensor; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution.

