Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 26000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.
About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)
Featured Stories
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.