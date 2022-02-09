Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

NYSE THG opened at $144.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.26. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $112.96 and a 12-month high of $144.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.