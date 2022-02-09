Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PIPR opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.24. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.
