Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lazard in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after acquiring an additional 308,605 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,801,000 after acquiring an additional 132,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

